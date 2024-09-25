It looks like Sony is going to push ahead with the request for thePSN account required also for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered on PCalthough the issue continues to spark great controversy from users on this platform, in this case adding this request also for those who already own the original game and they upgrade.
The initial release of Horizon Zero Dawn, effectively the first PlayStation Studios game to come to PC in this modern age of Sony’s openness to the platform, did not yet require a PSN account to access the game, something that has become more common with more recent PlayStation titles.
Evidently, with the arrival of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Sony has taken the opportunity to “correct” this shortcoming, given that in the official press release on the PlayStation Blog it clearly states that “A PlayStation Network account is required on PC”.
Mandatory for those who upgrade too, it seems
While it’s not entirely clear, it appears that the mandatory PSN account requirement is retroactive for anyone who already owns the standard version of the game and intends to purchase the upgrade to the Remastered version.
Even on PC, in fact, it is possible to make the transition from the original version to the Remastered by paying the classic fee of 10 eurosnow a tradition for Sony games, at least on consoles.
In fact, even the very concept of a paid upgrade for a title released 4 years ago on PC is something that might not go down well with the Windows platform audience, who are not very accustomed to this kind of operation, and the addition of the mandatory PSN account risks making the whole issue rather indigestible.
Recall that Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered was officially announced during last night’s State of Play and today we also saw a video comparing the new version with the original one.
