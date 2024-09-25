It looks like Sony is going to push ahead with the request for thePSN account required also for Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered on PCalthough the issue continues to spark great controversy from users on this platform, in this case adding this request also for those who already own the original game and they upgrade.

The initial release of Horizon Zero Dawn, effectively the first PlayStation Studios game to come to PC in this modern age of Sony’s openness to the platform, did not yet require a PSN account to access the game, something that has become more common with more recent PlayStation titles.

Evidently, with the arrival of Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Sony has taken the opportunity to “correct” this shortcoming, given that in the official press release on the PlayStation Blog it clearly states that “A PlayStation Network account is required on PC”.