Sony has announced the arrival of the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster for PS5 and PC, which will be accessible as a paid update. At the same time it also doubled the price of the original game, so as to prevent players from purchasing Aloy's adventure at a reduced price.

This is the easiest way to purchase the game in anticipation of the arrival of the remaster version, which you can get at a lower price by simply purchasing the upgrade, if you already own a copy.