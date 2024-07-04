Netflix’s nascent plans to produce a Horizon Zero Dawn series are “no longer moving forward”, it’s claimed, following the publication of a Rolling Stone report this week that detailed accusations of “bullying, manipulative and retaliatory behavior” by its planned showrunner Steve Blackman.

The report’s allegations relate to Blackman’s previous work for Netflix as showrunner on the hit series The Umbrella Academy. Blackman has responded to the claims from 12 former colleagues and described them as “entirely untrue”.

Eurogamer contacted Netflix and PlayStation earlier this week following the report’s publication but did not receive a response.

Now, an update by Rolling Stone senior reporter Cheyenne Roundtree, who penned the original scoop, has further claimed that Netflix is ​​no longer working with Blackman on his two series in development – Horizon, and an original project named Orbital.

Blackman’s previous work includes screenwriting for TV series such as Bones, Altered Carbon and Fargo.

Sony first announced plans for a Horizon Zero Dawn TV series in 2022, as part of a big push for the majority of its biggest PlayStation franchises to get adaptations.

Alongside HBO’s hit The Last of Us series, currently shooting its second season, Sony has a Ghost of Tsushima movie and God of War Amazon Prime series in development, as well as its Twisted Metal TV show and Gran Turismo movie.

Eurogamer has again contacted Netflix and PlayStation today for clarity on whether the planned Horizon TV series has been ditched for good, or whether it will continue without Blackman’s involvement.