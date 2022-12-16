For months it had been rumored that a multiplayer game inspired by Horizon Zero Dawn was in planning, a rumor that occurred along with the already confirmed DLC for Forbidden West. And now, a new clue indicates that said online game is a fact, since Guerrilla Games is looking for employees to work on such an unexpected project.

This is what describes the position in Twitter:

A new internal team is developing a separate online project set in the Horizon universe. With a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look, friends can explore Horizon’s majestic wilderness together.

Job listings for the new game include character, mission, and combat designers, as well as stylized world artists, and animators. Meanwhile, references to a new art direction could hint at a different set of visuals to suit what’s created. Everything indicates that it will be totally an online experience.

We may know more once the game is released. DLC of Forbidden West in 2023.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: It seems that Sony wants to do multiplayer for its most important franchises, so seeing some God of War in the future would not be surprising. And it is that as is already working on something from The Last of Us.