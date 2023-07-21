The Digital Dreams YouTube channel has released a video of the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn run at 8K, with the preset for the ray tracing Beyond all Limits Reshade is the camer tool that improves LOD, fog and many other effects. The system used was equipped with a GPU GeForce RTX 4090 by Nvidia, just to make it clear how much computing power is needed to obtain certain effects.

Let’s watch the video:

Of course, to get the best performance, it is better to watch it at least on a 4K screen.