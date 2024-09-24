One of the most predictable announcements of the State of Play September (which was, in quotation marks, preempted by Sony itself due to its premature ESRB rating) has finally become official.

We welcome you to Horizon Zero Dawn Remastereda revised and corrected version of the title released in 2017 on PS4 that arrives on PS5 and PC with an interesting announcement trailer.

The announcement, which was expected to arrive soon, is one of the most intriguing of this small autumnal State of Play, characterized by the presence of few but intriguing titles for PS5 and PSVR2.

What differentiates the Remastered from the original game? The graphics engine used is that of the Forbidden West chapter. The arrival of the product on the shelves is scheduled for next October 31st.

Great news for those who have the original title: you can upgrade by paying only 9.99 euros at the PlayStation Store.

