Video game demakes are becoming more and more popular in recent years and now Horizon Zero Dawn received this treatment. A new video shows what the game would be like if it weren’t a technical marvel released on PS4, as the demake in question brings Horizon Zero Dawn back to the era PS1.

This leads to a huge visual shift, as Horizon Zero Dawn was arguably one of the most visually impressive games ever made when it was released in 2017. Although it has since been surpassed by its sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla Games offered a breathtaking experience with a variety of environments to explore. From the foliage to the character models, everything was jaw-dropping, with even the machines looking great. All this was possible thanks to the Decima engine and the evolution of technology.

For those who like to see modern games with some retro visuals, like the hugely popular Bloodborne demake, Reddit user ZeoNyph showed off a Horizon Zero Dawn demake. Posted on the official Horizon subreddit, the video begins with Sony Computer Entertainment’s old school logo and iconic PS1 logo. Here it is below.

While Horizon Zero Dawn on PC and PS4 is gorgeous, it’s a lot of fun to see what a much older version of the game would look like.

Source: Eurogamer