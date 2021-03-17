Jim ryan, President and CEO of SIE, announced a new series of games that are part of the initiative Play at Home, and that will be available in March and April. Stands out in particular Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

But before talking about this well-known title, it doesn’t hurt to take a look at what’s at hand and what’s coming first. Ryan reminds us that Ratchet & Clank it is still available, and will continue in the following days.

Free titles for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR

At least until 8:00 p.m. PDT on March 31. It will be from the 25th of the current month that a selection of titles can be downloaded indie.

If you are a fan of underwater exploration, then you should pay attention to Abzû. The same can be said for Subnautica. Only in the latter case it takes place in an alien ocean. One thing these games stand out for is the freedom of exploration.

So you can order your PS5 adapter for the PlayStation VR for free

In that they look like The Witness, which can also be downloaded. However, this game is more on the side of the puzzles, and there are more than 500 of them.

For some more action you can choose Enter the Gungeon, which combines combat with dungeon exploration. Not for nothing does the latter belong to the genus of dungeon crawler. To those mentioned before is added Rez Infinite, which can be played normally or via Virtual reality.

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available in April

The latter by means of PlayStation VR. And speaking about this technology, it will also be available from March 25 are a selection of titles for PSVR.

In this case they are Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper Y Paper beast. All of them are very different proposals, and that take advantage of the VR to enrich the gaming experience they offer. It is in April when it can be achieved Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

Specifically, it will be on April 19 that this title of Guerrilla Games can be downloaded for free, the same as those mentioned above.

It will be from 8:00 pm PDT on that day that it can be achieved, and you only have to make the adjustment regarding your region. In the case of Mexico add two hours. Until when will it be available Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition? Well, until May 15, so they will have time to get it.

Source.



