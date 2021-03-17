Sony’s feeling generous again and is giving away another batch of free games – including Horizon Zero Dawn, Subnautica, and The Witness – as part of its latest Play at Home event.

Horizon Zero Dawn is, of course, the biggie, and developer Guerrilla Games’ open-world adventure – which sees outcast and hunter Aloy embarking on a journey across a sumptuous future version of Earth – will be free to add to your library from 19th April .

More specifically, players can get their hands on Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, which includes sizeable wintery expansion The Frozen Wilds, and interested parties have until 14th May to claim their free copy.

Horizon Zero Dawn – Accolades Trailer.

That’s far from the end of it, however; starting 25th March, PlayStation owners will be able to add nine indie and VR games to their collection for free, and it’s a uniformly excellent collection.

There’s AbzÛ, the gorgeous underwater adventure from The Pathless studio Giant Squid, plus developer Dodge Roll’s bullet hell dungeon-crawler Enter the Gungeon.

Rez Infinite offers a spectacular remaster of legendary designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi’s psychedelic rhythm-action classic (with optional VR support), while Subnautica provides yet more opportunities to dive to the watery depths, this time for some superb – and surprisingly scary – survival action.

Completing the collection of freebies on 25th March are Jonathan Blow’s acclaimed island exploration puzzler The Witness, nightmarish rhythm-action oddity Thumper, and Another World designer Eric Chahi’s mesmerising ecosystem sim Paper beast.

The latter two games include PlayStation VR support, while Sony’s remaining freebies are specifically designed for VR: celebrated platformer Astro Bot Rescue Mission, and adorable mouse-themed action-adventure Moss.

All of the above (with the exception of Horizon Zero Dawn, of course) will be free to download until 22nd April.