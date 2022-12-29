Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West they are set in a world of the future, wiped out after a catastrophe but still showing the signs of the previous civilization. Well, ElAnalistaDeBits has made an in-depth study comparison videos between the scenarios of the games and the real places on which they are based.

From the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver to the Delicate Arch in Utah, from the Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel near Colorado Springs to the Daniels & Fisher Tower in Denver, there are truly numerous actually existing locations that we can find in the adventures of Aloy.

Digital Foundry’s best looking game of 2022, Horizon Forbidden West and its prequel took these locations and reimagined them, imagining how they would look and feel after centuries of neglect.

The result of these efforts showcased the skill and attention to detail of Guerrilla Games, a development team that has really taken enormous steps forward since the days of Killzone, also and above all from the point of view of artistic vision of their titles.