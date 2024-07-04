For some time now, Sony announced an alliance with Netflix to produce a series based on the video games Horizon. Unfortunately It seems that this production will no longer be achieved due to controversies that arose with who was chosen as the showrunner of the adaptation.

Rolling Stone shared a report about Steve Blackman. He is the creator of the series of The Umbrella Academy and who would be in charge of the series of Horizon. According to them, A dozen workers accused him of creating a highly toxic work environment on his productions.

It was precisely because of these accusations that Netflix has decided not to move forward with several of its projects. This unfortunately involves the adaptation of the beloved game from Guerrilla Games. It is not yet clear whether the project will be scrapped altogether or whether it could continue with another creative team behind it.

Source: Guerrilla Games

At the moment neither Sony nor Netflix made any mention about the future of the series. Horizon. Even if it remains alive, we will probably have to wait longer to see it become a reality. After all, they’d have to find someone else to take care of her and form a new team. Do you think we’ll see her someday?

What are Horizon games about?

The games of Horizon They take us to a distant future where machines evolved to fulfill the functions of different animals while humanity returned to a primitive state. Here we control Aloy, a young woman who embarks on an adventure to discover her past and face a threat to the entire world.

So far the series has two main games: Zero Dawn and Forbidden Westas well as a virtual reality spin-off called Call of the Mountain. All of them were very well received and gave the franchise a good number of fans. It has a lot of potential to be brought to the small screen, but we’ll have to wait and see if it takes off. Would you be interested in watching the series?

Don’t forget to follow us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.