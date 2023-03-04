Horizon WorldsThe metaverse Of Halfseems to have big problems in being able to convince users to return: only one in ten would have returned to the virtual world within a month of first use.

The data would come from Meta itself, reported by journalist Alex Heath in his Command Line newsletter. Heath is a very reliable source and usually discloses what emerged from the company’s private meetings.

According to Heath, Meta would have decided to try to expand Horizon Worlds to phones, tablets and computers in an attempt to increase their numbers, which are currently very low. The goal is a 20% increase in the retention rate by the end of 2023.

Meta has taken several steps in recent times to try to grow interest in Horizon Worlds, currently accessible only with a VR headset. The goal of reaching non-VR users has always been there, but this year it could become operational. Zuckerberg’s company wants to be able to accumulate at least 75 million users between Facebook, Instagram and VR, also proposing an improvement in the avatars, making them much more beautiful from a graphic point of view than the current ones.

Horizon Worlds avatars are much improved

Despite the efforts, for now Horizon Worlds remains used by very few people. The problem, according to many observers, including Heath, is that it is a lifeless world, that is, with very few things to do. If Meta can’t fix this big problem, she’s unlikely to be able to keep users.