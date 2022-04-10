It seems that Guerrilla has its hands on various projects, and between leaks that may be obvious and other interesting ones, there is also one that will not really please some fans of the Danish house.

A pretty reliable leaker on Twitter, Oopsleaksrevealed that according to his sources Horizon is now considered a main franchise for Sonyto the point that a third chapter main, which would basically make it a trilogy, a chapter VR and a standalone expansion or chapter focused on online, inspired by Monster Hunter World.

The saddest news in this series of tweets lies in a statement that is not so reassuring as it is laconic: “Killzone is dead”. The IP born on PS2extended with two chapters on PS3, arrived at the launch of Playstation 4 with Killzone Shadow Fall will remain not only inshadowbut also in a mausoleum – always, we remember, according to the indiscretion.

Horizon Future Horizon will be a trilogy and its universe is already expanding with VR spinoff and more to come. Online standalone game or expansion is planned. Probably something close to Monster Hunter World. Sony considers Horizon one of the main PS franchises at the moment. – Oops Leaks (@oopsleaks) April 7, 2022



It also seems that the software house has taken charge of yet another project: one competitive shooter (perhaps a hero shooter, even) who interfaces a lot with eSports and in which some of the names that gave birth to Rainbow Six Siege. The leaker’s sources disagree on the intellectual property: someone says it’s a game of SOCOMothers that took place in the Horizon universe, but concludes by writing that we will soon know the truth.

Source: Dualshockers