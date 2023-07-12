There Horizon series apparently it will go on for a long time time, not surprisingly Guerrilla Games has at the moment sixteen projects in the pipeline linked to this intellectual property: studio director Jan-Bart van Beek revealed it during a speech a few weeks ago.
After the launch of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, the fear that that could be has spread among fans Aloy’s latest adventurebut van Beek debunked that assumption during his participation at Develop:Brighton.
“We will continue for a long time to come”, said the studio director, citing the sixteen projects currently in the pipeline related to the series, some of which identifiable as new episodes. “As some may already know, we are also working on a multiplayer game.”
New successes on the horizon
van Beek focused precisely on thecooperative experience of Horizon, describing it as a project of great importance for the team, characterized by a production value similar to that of the original Horizon Zero Dawn, as well as the bearer of unprecedented challenges such as the need to build gameplay that can be shared by two players.
Furthermore, the franchise has recently seen the release of the spin-off in virtual reality Horizon Call of the Mountain, who tried to translate the traditional mechanics of the saga by exploiting the characteristics of the PlayStation VR2 viewer in the best possible way.
