There Horizon series apparently it will go on for a long time time, not surprisingly Guerrilla Games has at the moment sixteen projects in the pipeline linked to this intellectual property: studio director Jan-Bart van Beek revealed it during a speech a few weeks ago.

After the launch of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, the fear that that could be has spread among fans Aloy’s latest adventurebut van Beek debunked that assumption during his participation at Develop:Brighton.

“We will continue for a long time to come”, said the studio director, citing the sixteen projects currently in the pipeline related to the series, some of which identifiable as new episodes. “As some may already know, we are also working on a multiplayer game.”