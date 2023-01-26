Gobo studio announced that it has signed a deal with Guerrilla Games to work as a co-developer to the Horizon franchisewhich currently includes Horizon Zero Dawn (with Frozen Wilds DLC), Horizon Forbidden West (with upcoming Burning Shores DLC), and Horizon Call of the Mountain.

This studio is based in Brighton and Hove, UK and is currently looking for people to form a team that will focus on Horizon and other projects. “We are thrilled to announce that Gobo studio is now a partner of Guerrilla on the co-development of the Horizon universe,” the company said.

According to the official website, Studio Gobo worked as co-developer at Redfall, Hogwarts Legacy, Disney Infinity and For Honor (and more). The directors of the company, which currently has 110 employees, previously founded Black Rock Studio, creators of Pure and Split/Second.

For now we don’t know exactly what Studio Gobo will do. Previously, Guerrilla Games said it was planning to make new projects dedicated to Horizon, including a cooperative online game, but also single player adventures dedicated to Aloy. Furthermore, according to some reports, a PS5 version of Horizon Zero Dawn is on the way. Finally, we know that a Horizon TV series is in development at Netflix.

In other words, PlayStation and Guerrilla Games they have a successful saga in their hands from which they want to draw as many works as possible. The hope is that the quality will remain similar to the currently published works.