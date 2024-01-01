They continue to emerge details on the alleged Horizon MMO in development at NCsoftthrough a collaboration with Sony to create a multiplayer online game based on the world created by Guerrilla Games.

We are always dealing with rumors, but in the absence of official information these are still interesting elements, given the potential importance of a project of this kind, with a view to the shift sought by Sony towards multiplayer, online and live service productions.

Part of the details that emerged this time, starting from a datamining carried out by the user Kurakasis on X, correspond to what had already emerged in recent days from others leakerbut in this case there is some additional and some different information, which paints a more precise picture.

The code name is reportedly Project Skyline, in development at NCsoft as previously reported, through the collaboration with Sony that had already emerged a few months ago. However, this does not exclude that the Land of Salvation title that emerged previously could be taken into consideration for the definitive version.