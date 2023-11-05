The digitalization process of Horizon Automotive continues, a company specializing in mobility services which aims to further facilitate the specialization process of partner dealers especially with regards to long-term rental. In fact, Horizon Mobility Platform, a platform of sales intelligence designed to network the vehicles of partner dealers.

The features of the Horizon platform

Through a series of advanced features, the Mobility Platform allows the optioning and sale of Horizon Automotive’s multi-brand sell-in, the loading by dealers of their stock and its promotion across the entire Horizon commercial network, the display of information techniques and the detailed status of each individual model loaded into the system, the display of the best rent calculated in real time through the Horizon Indexes, the possibility of downloading customized estimates for each vehicle and offer and of digitally following the customer throughout his journey, from sales to after-sales.

Between long-term rental and training

An innovative tool in which daily training plays a key role: in fact, thanks to the presence of an Academy area full of specific content on the world of long-term rental and car brands, dealers’ learning and their entry into the world of the NLT is further facilitated and accelerated. Furthermore, thanks to an area designed specifically for current and future Horizon client companies, the Mobility Platform encourages the rapid sharing of available models and represented brands, as well as significantly simplifying the seller-customer relationship, also offering tools to manage internal exchanges and auctions for the evaluation of vehicles used by customers who want to sign a rental contract.

Evolving mobility platform

In this way Horizon wants to add a further piece to its development to strengthen its network which can count on more than 30 commercial partners and extends across 15 Italian regions, guaranteeing complete and widespread coverage across the entire national territory. The company’s goal is to specialize more and more by continuing the digitalization process to transform itself into a tech-mobility provider.