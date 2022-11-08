Plans are reportedly afoot for an MMO set in Sony’s Horizon IP.

This project is reported to be in development with Korean Studio NCsoft, which is most famous for publishing the MMORPG Guild Wars and its subsequent sequel.

A source familiar with both Sony and NCsoft reportedly told Korean news site MTN the two companies have “tentatively agreed to pursue a business partnership in which NC will create new games using Sony’s promising game IP”.

Zoe digs into Horizon Zero Dawn’s lore.

The report goes on to state that NCsoft’s internal development team was “producing a new game of the Horizon IP created by Guerrilla Games” as its first franchise collaboration.

The project sounds like it is still early in development. Eurogamer has asked Sony for further comment.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, it was claimed a remaster of Guerrilla’s Horizon Zero Dawn is currently in the works for the PlayStation 5. In addition to this, the same report also stated that an online multiplayer set in Horizon’s world is being worked on by PlayStation . This will allegedly be coming to both the PlayStation 5 and PC, and appears to be a separate project to the one above.

One game based on the Horizon world that we know for certain is coming is Call of the Mountain. This upcoming VR release is a first-person experience set in the series’ post-apocalypse world. Rather than playing as Aloy, however, in Call of the Mountain players will take on the role of former Shadow Carja Warrior Ryas.