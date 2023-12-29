A possible leak may have revealed the title of the MMO online game based on the series Horizon by Guerrilla Games, which according to rumors should be in development at NCSofta Korean company specialized in this area.

The title in question would be Land of Salvationeven if everything should still be taken as a rumor, without any official consistency or confirmation from the companies even regarding the actual existence of the game.

The name in question emerges from the registration of a new domain by NCSoft, referring precisely to Land of Salvation, which therefore seems to be, at least, a project in some phase of development within the Korean team.