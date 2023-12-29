A possible leak may have revealed the title of the MMO online game based on the series Horizon by Guerrilla Games, which according to rumors should be in development at NCSofta Korean company specialized in this area.
The title in question would be Land of Salvationeven if everything should still be taken as a rumor, without any official consistency or confirmation from the companies even regarding the actual existence of the game.
The name in question emerges from the registration of a new domain by NCSoft, referring precisely to Land of Salvation, which therefore seems to be, at least, a project in some phase of development within the Korean team.
An MMO in the world of Aloy
There has been talk for some time about a possible MMO-type online game focused on the world of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West, which would be part of Sony's famous expansion towards the field multiplayer and online.
Among the many live services in the project there would therefore also be this new interpretation of the Guerrilla Games series, about which practically nothing is known starting from its very existence, given that it has never been announced nor confirmed by those directly involved.
At least in the first phase, the project seemed to be in development directly within Guerrilla, but subsequently a collaboration agreement signed with NCSoft would have moved the bulk of the work to outsourcing. In any case, we await any official communications in this regard.
