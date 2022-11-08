The Korean study NCSoft e Sony they would be collaborating with the goal of creating a MMO set in the universe of Horizon. To further confirm the news is certainly the current search for workers by NCSoftwhich has opened some job positions relating to a mysterious “Project H“.

There software house he also issued a statement, in which he states that disclosing news regarding projects not yet published because they are in the development phase is very complicated. Following an interview with the staff of Sony concerning these statements, it can be inferred that Guerrilla Gamesstudio owned by the Japanese house and creator of Horizon franchisewhich saw the second installment of the series, Horizon: Forbidden Westarriving in the homes of gamers this year, has always wanted to expand the universe of Horizon to the multiplayeras evidenced by the fact that initially, for Horizon: Zero Dawna co-op mode was envisaged.

Last year Guerrilla Games sought out new staff members to work on an online game, but it is not known whether the title was the new chapter of Horizon. The studio was looking for someone who could work on the design of social interactions within the project, to be able to create a guild system for players to explore together, and also someone with a lot of experience in writing stories for titles. open-world online.