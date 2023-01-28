The talked about multiplayer game Of Horizon was the victim of a leak in the past few hours, with a gameplay videos lasting about twelve minutes that appeared online, showing an evidently preliminary build of the experience in action, complete with debugging features.

Rumors about this project have been circulating since last September, when Guerrilla Games began hiring for a multiplayer game in the Horizon saga, without however officially presenting the product, which still doesn’t even have a name today.

Below you can see a two-minute excerpt of the video, which as mentioned is originally much longer. Several characters are shown moving in the typical scenario of Horizon, complete with Machines to attack them. Further down what appears to be the first artwork of the game.

It is not yet clear what exactly the experience mechanics will be, which for the moment suggests a cooperative system in which a team of players will find themselves surviving within a map full of Machines to fight with, perhaps by obtaining resources and weapons on the fly.

Depending on the actual date of the stolen material, which we don’t know if it comes from an old build or the most recent one, it could still be a long time before an official presentation of this Horizon multiplayer spin-off. We are therefore awaiting further details.