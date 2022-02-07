Horizon Automotivethe first Mobility Hub in Italy, has partnered with Facile.itthe first comparison site in Italy, for the complete management of long-term rental offers. Facile.itborn in 2008 with the aim of comparing different insurance rates, has decided to expand its offer and enter the automotive world, with the proposal of cars for sale and long-term rental, making use as always of the best operators on the market and strong of one customer base truly unmatched.

In this context, the strength of Horizon and the availability of vehicles, also ready for delivery, thanks to a unique business model that provides for partnerships with the main groups at national level, which immediately believed in the Horizon project, including the Scarabel Group, which more recently joined the partners Denicar and Autorigoldi. Horizon Automotive and Facile.it have the common goal of providing the best combination of service and price to the end customer. For this reason, Horizon will offer the best sales solutions: from the choice of offers to publish, to the construction of the fee through a proprietary algorithm, through direct contact with the customer, by its consultants, up to the formalization of all aspects. linked to the order of the car and the activation of the rental service.

“We are proud to announce the partnership with Facile.it, which offers Horizon the possibility of realizing all the differentiating aspects of our strategy: technology, pricing, vehicle availability and high specialization in rental “ – he has declared Luca Cantoni, CEO of Horizon Automotive. “Facile.it is the ideal tool to bring the private user to know us better and this partnership will allow us to offer our technologies that are increasingly cutting-edge and customer-friendly. “