A frame of the video preview of Horizon Forbidden West published by IGN has revealed an interesting detail related to the armor Shield Weaverthe absolute strongest of Zero Dawn, that in the sequel it was heavily debunked.

For the uninitiated, the armor in question in Horizon Zero Dawn was able to completely absorb any damage, making Aloy invulnerable for a limited time. On the other hand, it could only be obtained after completing an optional quest and collecting 5 batteries scattered in certain specific places in the game world, in short, a reward for the players most dedicated to Guerilla Games’ action RPG.

However in Horizon Forbidden West, as we can see in the image below, the Shield Weaver set has been downgraded to armor of uncommon rarity and lost the perk of invincibility. But how did she manage to get into this state? The description of the armor explains it to us:

“Armor made with technology recovered from an ancient laboratory. After losing its power source it has been modified to increase ranged combat.”

The Shield Weaver armor in Horizon Forbidden West

In short, a convenient excuse to weaken an armor that otherwise would have made Aloy too powerful in the early stages of Horizon Forbidden West. A sensible and inevitable trick. However, it is not excluded that in the course of the game it is not possible to restore the armor to its original splendor.

In any case, it is not the first time that an author has to justify a nerf for the protagonist of a video game that brings him back to “human” levels in a sequel. Just think of Kratos’ incredible misfortune, who was deprived of his divine powers both at the beginning of God of War 2 and in God of War 3.