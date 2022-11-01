Currently Xbox is working on the development of a new video game fabletitle that is in charge of neither more nor less than playground Games, and to achieve a favorable result, they are having new hires. And the most curious thing is that one of the talents that recently joined is Andrew Walshwho at the time worked in PlayStation.

walsh is perhaps best known for his work as a “senior writer” on the exclusive to Guerrilla Games, Horizon Forbidden West although he has also been involved with Watch Dogs: Legion, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Need For Speed: Most Wanted and even fable legends. So I would not be new to working for more companies.

So, Albion has beaten once again. I’m delighted to announce that I’ve had the chance to join the wonderful team @WeArePlayground working on the new #Fable! pic.twitter.com/hCbSxNXw3K — Andrew Walsh (@englishscribe) October 31, 2022

So, Albion has called once more. I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve had the opportunity to join the wonderful @WeArePlayground team working on the new #Fable!

It is worth mentioning that the advances of the new fable There are not so many, because since the teaser that we saw a few months ago, no more has been shown, so fans hope to have more details in the future. The perfect scenario to publicize new images is The Game Awardsawards that will take place in the month of December.

Via: purexbox

Publisher’s note: It is a positive step that they have someone so talented in the team. Hopefully we will see more details of the video game in the coming months, since 2023 looks to be the best for Xbox.