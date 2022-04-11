Horizon Forbidden West recently received a new update that nerfed several legendary weapons. However, that’s not the only thing that annoys fans, who are asking for a fix to the game’s hitboxes.

A user on Reddit posted a video showing him fighting a Tremortusk. As you can see from the video, the player lands some close shots, but is still wounded even if he dodges attacks from the enemy by moving away from his range.

The user isn’t the only one to let off steam on the subreddit – other users have reported their frustration. Indeed, one player stated: “Do you know what is irritating? Enemies throw Aloy halfway across the map without even touching her, but when you misalign an arrow by 0.001mm, it flies right over the enemy’s hitbox“.



In short, the players therefore only have to wait for an update from Guerrilla Games. We remind you that Horizon Forbidden West is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source: GamesRadar