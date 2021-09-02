With the other versions of the game, access will be available for the two PlayStation consoles.

Very recently we just learned about the different collector’s editions that Horizon Forbidden West will have, the new installment of the adventures starring Aloy, which will arrive in February 2022 on PS4 and PS5. By exploring what each of the versions offers, users and the media have discovered some somewhat surprising points, such as the system of Game backward compatibility between the two PlayStation consoles.

In those versions, the PS4 game works on PS5, but without improvementsOn the one hand, the game’s support page has a Questions and Answers FAQ which suggests that, if you want to update the game from PS4 to PS5 or have both versions, You will have to buy the Digital Deluxe, Collector’s or Regalla editions. Apparently the double right of purchase with the game does not apply with standard or special versions of Horizon Forbidden West. In other words, if you buy the last mentioned editions, the cheapest ones, you will not be able to upgrade to the version of the next generation console. The well-known insider Nibellion was one of the first to notice.

It is a fact to take into account if you buy the game on PS4 with a view to upgrading to PS5 in the future and benefit from the technical improvements that it includes. You can only do it with the digital deluxe edition, the collector and the Regalia. Of course, the game in its PS4 version would work perfectly on PS5, but without the aforementioned specific capabilities of the most modern system.

It is an aspect that some players have already criticized, as in the editions of more content a code is included with the game, and not a physical disc; probably thinking of users who have the digital PS5 and want the figure or DLC on offer. Horizon Forbidden West will be available from February 18, 2022, after a delay in its publication.