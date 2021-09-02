As has already become a tradition with major industry releases, PlayStation is already preparing several different editions for Horizon Forbidden West, which range from the simple physical version, to a gigantic package with a figure included.

To start with, we have the launch edition, which is priced at $ 69.99, and includes:

-Full game

-All pre-order game digital bonuses

-Nora Legacy costume

-Nora’s Legacy Spear

Then we find the Digital Deluxe Edition, which is priced at $ 79.99, and includes:

-2 special outfits (Elite Behemoth Carja and Elite Thunder Nora)

-2 special weapons (Bégimo Carja’s short bow and Nora’s thunder sling)

-Resource pack for the game, including ammo, potions and travel packs

-Part of Alpha Garriraptor for Mechanical Assault (you will find more information about Assault in the FAQ section)

-Pose and face paint only for Photo mode

-Digital picture book

-Digital soundtrack

-Digital version of Solar Falcon, the first graphic novel of Horizon zero dawn

For lovers of physical editions, we have the Special Edition, which is priced at $ 69.99, and includes:

-An impressive SteelBook with a physical copy on disk (to choose between the edition for PS4 or for PS5).

-Digital soundtrack (with a code to redeem).

-Minibook of illustrations.

For those who do not have problems with money, they can opt for the Collector’s Edition, which costs $ 199, and includes:

-SteelBook Case Horizon Forbidden West (The code to redeem and download the game will be inside the box)

-Sculpted figures of Terremamut and Aloy (The figures must be assembled following the precise instructions that the box will include!)

-Minibook of illustrations

-2 special outfits (Elite Behemoth Carja and Elite Thunder Nora)

-2 special weapons (Bégimo Carja’s short bow and Nora’s thunder sling)

-Resource pack for the game, including ammo, potions and travel packs

-Mechanical Assault Alpha Garriraptor Part

-Pose and face paint only for Photo mode

-Digital soundtrack

-Digital version of Solar Falcon, the first graphic novel of Horizon zero dawn

Finally, we have the Regalla Edition, which is priced at $ 259, and includes:

-Versions of Horizon Forbidden West (Digital) PS4 and PS5 (The game download code will be provided by coupon at checkout)

-SteelBook Horizon Forbidden West

-A custom-sculpted, Regalla-themed statue of Tremortusk and Aloy (The statues will require some assembly; Detailed instructions will be provided with the box!)

-Focus replica and custom support

-2 art print cards

-Replica of Sunwing and Clawstrider machine physical impact parts

-Mini art book

-Canvas map

-2 special outfits (Carja Behemoth Elite and Nora Thunder Elite)

-2 special weapons (Carja Behemoth short bow and Nora Thunder sling)

-Game resource pack including ammunition, potions, and travel packs

-In-game Apex Clawstrider machine attack part

-Poses and exclusive face paintings from Photo Mode

-Digital soundtrack

-Digital version of The Sunhawk, the first graphic novel by Horizon zero dawn

It is important to mention that both the Collector’s Edition and the Regalla Edition do not have a physical copy of the game, but offers a code for digital download. Along with this, the PlayStation Blog for Latin America site makes no mention of the Regalla Edition, so this version is likely not available in our region. You can make your pre-order here and here

Horizon Forbidden West Coming to PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2021. On related topics, PlayStation has announced a special event for next week.

Via: PlayStation