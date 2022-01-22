The secondary characters will change the nuance of an ending that promises to be strong and shocking.

There is less than a month left until the launch of Horizon: Forbidden West and since Guerrilla Games they have shared a lot new information on the expected title. A few days ago we were able to meet some of the characters that we will meet in Aloy’s new adventure, with Carrie-Anne Moss as the mysterious Tilda, or Angela Bassett (Black Panther) giving life to Regalla, one of the great antagonists of the game.

Relationships with peers will be deeperBenjamin McCawThe game’s narrative director, Benjamin McCaw, and senior writer Annie Kitain, have spoken in an interview in Everyeye about some of the story aspects of this sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn. McCaw has shared the team’s effort to make more intense side missions where the relationship with the secondary characters became deeper.

“We’ve worked hard to make this happen at Forbidden West: relationships with peers will be deeper and emotionally more powerful, the search lines will be developed in a less mechanical way”, explained McCaw, who has put the emphasis on the concept ‘depth’, to define all the activities that we will carry out.

The time we decide to spend with certain secondary characters could also have an effect on the story progress, although this is minimal. “Let’s be clear, Forbidden West will have a unique ending, very strong and shocking, but some nuances can change depending on the characters you have given space and attention to,” the narrative director clarified.

The main story will have a slightly longer duration than Horizon Zero DawnMcCaw has also spoken about the moral choices who we will meet. These will be presented to us on a couple of occasions and will be very important, with ‘extremely powerful’ consequences. about the duration of the main story, McCaw has not wanted to go into numerical details, although he has estimated that Forbidden West will be somewhat more extensive than that of Horizon: Zero Dawn, although not excessively. Horizon Forbidden West has been sharing interesting information throughout these days, including some of the improvements that we will find with respect to its original installment.

More about: Horizon: Forbidden West.