The DLC of has been available for a few days Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. As you know, this new content was only released on PS5, although the base game is also available on PS4. The reason is related to the graphic quality of this expansion, which needs the power of PlayStation 5. How much does the graphics improve, however? Let’s find out with a video comparison made by ElAnalistaDeBits. Obviously the video shows areas and enemies from the DLC, so don’t watch it if you don’t want to advancesespecially the ending which shows an important and spectacular plot battle.

One of the most publicized factors for this expansion has been the clouds, which exploit a new volumetric technology that improves interaction with light. However, this has caused a consequence: if in the base game the clouds move, in this DLC they are static. However, it should be noted that in the main campaign of Horizon Forbidden West there was an altitude limit and you could not fly into the clouds: in Burning Shores it is possible. According to ElAnalistaDeBits, there are still improvements to be made in the weather system and future Guerrilla projects should focus on this.

It is then pointed out that Burning Shores adds volcanic areas, which creating beautiful areas with lava. It is also stated that the quality of some terrains is higher than that of the base game. There’s also talk that it’s now possible to jump into water with a flying mount, but that doesn’t serve much purpose other than in a couple of missions. The one above the water is more interesting, as the areas are more vertical and it is more interesting to explore in flight.

It is also noted that the loading distance Horizon’s Forbidden West Burning Shores is longer, so the fog effect used to hide area loads are less visible. However, the graphical improvements have caused some performance drops in some areas, where there are many NPCs and objects, such as villages.

ElAnalistaDeBits also believes that the higher graphic quality it wouldn’t have been possible on PS4. Especially the final battle allows you to get the idea of ​​what a fully realized sequel to Horizon Forbidden West could look like without the limitations of PS4.

Finally, we point out that Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores has been bombarded with negative reviews because it is “too woke”.