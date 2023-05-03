The development studio Guerrilla Games has released theupdate 1.23 Of Horizon Forbidden Westwhich among other things fixes a big bug of Burning Shoresthe recent expansion of the game, reported by many players since its launch.

It basically prevents progress in the adventure when given the follow task Seyka in the tower. Well, many couldn’t do that, effectively getting stuck waiting for the patch.

With the 1.23 update this annoying bug has finally been eliminated, so we recommend everyone to download and install it, as indeed Guerrilla itself recommends doing in the announcement tweet.

There release note official talks about two other bugs being identified and resolved. They are both related to two quests: For His Amusement and Investigate the Armory, and for now it is not clear when they will actually be eliminated.

For the rest, we remind you that Horizon Forbidden West is available for PS5as well as the Burning Shores expansion, which you can read in our review.