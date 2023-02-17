Horizon Forbidden West turns one year old, and Guerrilla Games has decided to celebrate by thanking all the players with a celebratory post on the PlayStation Blog, and giving various gifts, including avatars for the PSN.

“Amazing that it has already been a year since the release of Horizon Forbidden West. On February 18, 2022, the entire Guerrilla studio was pounding in anticipation for the game to be released worldwide.” we can read in the post, which then continues by describing the excitement of the launch: “It’s hard to explain what it feels like on a game’s release day, but sooner or later every developer knows that feeling of enthusiasm, anxiety and expectation when the first reactions from the public.In our case, we spent the day updating social media, checking sales data and reading initial feedback, calling the whole team together to share the incredible results resulting from four years of work, finally for all to see.”

Guerrilla then recalled the inclusion of Horizon Forbidden West in the PlayStation Plus catalog from 21 February 2023, therefore all the promotional initiatives related to the game: “In the last twelve months, after the launch of Horizon Forbidden West we have created a Collolungo in the LEGO version , started a TikTok channel, and delighted fans with various collectibles, like vinyl soundtrack and a clothing line with ASOS.We also had the opportunity to meet part of our community in person at events like TwitchCon and gamescom!”

Then an infographic was published with all the most relevant game statistics for the community:

Horizon Forbidden West stats infographic

Finally, the free PSN avatars that will be available on PlayStation Store have been revealed.





The free avatars of Horizon Forbidden West

The post concludes with more thanks: “Once again, thank you very much for following Aloy and the continuation of her story in Horizon Forbidden West. The next appointment is set for April 19, 2023, when Aloy will investigate a mysterious threat between the volcanic ruins of Los Angeles in the new Burning Shores expansion. And if you want to immerse yourself in the world of Horizon from a completely new perspective, Horizon Call of the Mountain is out next week on PS VR2. “