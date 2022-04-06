One of the elements that aroused the most curiosity in Horizon Forbidden West he was definitely the character of Tilda, played by Carrie-Anne Moss. At the first appearance of her in one of the promotional trailers of the title, many have speculated on the figure of her, however surprising themselves at the first real in-game meeting (what you will read later could be classified as a spoiler, eye).

Tilda had to be a very different character initially, a woman destined for immortality and awakened in the time Aloy lived. But after a meeting with the Rijksmuseum on Guerrilla’s part, the character was rewritten, transforming Tilda into an art lover and committed to its preservation.

It was the Rijksmuseum that chose the works that appeared in Forbidden West, right after reading Tilda’s new biography. These are the works present:

The Night Watch, Rembrandt van Rijn, 1642

Woman Reading a Letter, Johannes Vermeer, c. 1663

Titus as Saint Francis, Rembrandt van Rijn, 1660

Jeremiah laments the destruction of Jerusalem, Rembrandt van Rijn, 1630

Woman reading music, Han van Meegeren, 1935-1940

Selene and Endymion, Gerard de Lairesse, c. 1680

The ship in the storm, known as “The Tempest”, Willem van de Velde (II), c. 1680

Jug with lid for the Amsterdam Goldsmiths Guild, Adam van Vianen (I), 1614

The frenzy, Artus Quellinus (I) (work attributed), between 1648 and 1662

Bacchante, Adriaen de Vries, 1626

Source: PlayStationBlog