We are talking about a 192-page hardcover tome published by Insight Editions and created by Rick Barba and the recipe author Victoria Rosenthal who has made other books in the past that mix video games and cooking, such as God of War's “The Official Cookbook of the Nine Realms” and “Destiny: The Official Cookbook.”

Not just artbooks, short novels, comics and strategic guides, the paper universe of Horizon Forbidden West it will soon expand to also accommodate a official cookbook titled “ The Official Horizon Cookbook: Tastes of the Seven Tribes “.

The dishes of Horizon: Forbidden West

Coming out to our shores in the early months of 2024 at the price of 47.44 euros, Tastes of the Seven Tribes will include over 60 recipes to create as many dishes inspired by the post-apocalyptic world of the 31st century of Horizon Forbidden West, such as the exquisite Rogartaglio stew.

“Take a break from hunting machines in the wilderness and prepare the most delicious food of the 31st century, inspired by the post-apocalyptic world of Horizon!”, reads the synopsis.

“You have explored places full of danger, but also strange and surprising food, enough to create a feast fit for a Seeker! Now you can prepare more than 60 delicious dishes with Horizon: The Official Cookbook. From spicy Fireclaw stew to mouth-watering wild boar bitter (a typical Oseram dish, ed.), in this cookbook there is a dish for everyone. Don't worry about getting lost in the wilds, because the recipes are accompanied by expert advice on the world, people and culinary arts of the 31st century.”

This is undoubtedly a curious idea and a possible gift for some friend who is passionate about the Horizon Forbidden West universe. And who knows, maybe we could even have a delicious dinner!