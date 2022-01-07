A little more than a month separates the players from the return of Aloy, who in Horizon Forbidden West will accompany them to discover the mysterious Forbidden West, its lands, of its Machines, and its tribes.

Guerrilla wanted to give us a first look at the tribes that populate this area, revealing the great variety of cultures with which we will come into contact: by the Carja and the Oseram that dominate the frontier, to the Utaru who desperately try to save their fields from the “red plague” with their songs, up to the Tenakths formed by three different clans.

All these tribes will find themselves forced to unite to face the threat of Regalla’s rebels… and beyond. Indeed, it seems that there is someone even more powerful than them on the loose in the Forbidden West: of foreigners arriving from the sea in search of the “secrets” of the West.

Horzion Forbidden West will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on February 18th. We leave you in the company of Aloy in the video in question to get to know all these tribes more closely.