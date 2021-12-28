Horizon Forbidden West continues to show itself in new fragments, within this impressive promotional hype that Sony is carrying out in these months of approaching the release of the game on PS5 and PS4, which also includes this spectacular video clip about aspident, one of the most fearsome machines in the new chapter.

We have already talked about it in depth recently when new details have emerged about the fearsome asp, which seems to be one of the most lethal and challenging enemies of Horizon Forbidden West, but in this case we are dealing with a real fragment of gameplay on video showing Aloy taking on the monster in a short action sequence.

In the video, we see the protagonist of the game approach the car, use the grappling hook to climb a rock spur, let herself fall while gliding with the glider in order to gain some space and then eliminate the aspident with a single and precise shot just inside the monster’s open mouth. As reported in the Game Informer article which recently revealed various details about the game, the Aspidente is a sort of cross between a giant cobra and a rattlesnake, obviously largely mechanical. The creature is capable of firing long-range pressurized jets of acid thanks to the reservoir located at the base of its throat. If you hit the acid reservoir with an arrow, you can damage the enemy considerably.

Meanwhile, Horizon Forbidden West has been classified by the ESRB and details have emerged from this about the presence of alcohol and violence, after receiving information on side missions and weapon and clothing upgrades.