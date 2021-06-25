Guerrilla Games come back to share new little details for Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn which will arrive on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Through a short clip posted on Twitter, the development team showed players one of the enemies that Aloy will have to face. The Clawstriders, who made their first appearance in the Horizon Zero Dawn comic, will be one of the many machines featured in the game. In this case, the study described these particular creatures in detail.

“Covered from head to tail in razor-sharp plates and equipped with ferocious claws on both feet and forelimbs, Clawstriders are extremely dangerous at close range. You will face many of them on your journey to the Forbidden West“reads the tweet that you can view right below.

Horizon Forbidden West, which should be released later this year, is not the only title Guerrilla Games is working on: it seems that the team has been developing another game since 2018.

