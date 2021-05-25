Horizon Zero Dawn sequel Forbidden West will take center stage in a new State of Play livestream this Thursday, 27th May at 10pm UK time.

The broadcast will showcase around 14-minutes of in-game footage and our first look at actual gameplay.

If you have nothing else to do with your Thursday, some kind of “uniquely crafted countdown” will be live from 5pm UK time, so be sure to tune in to that.

Unlike Sony’s last State of Play, which heavily featured Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, there’s no word of any other games being shown. However, the broadcast is listed as 20 minutes, meaning there will be six minutes of something in there which isn’t Forbidden West gameplay.

Forbidden West was first revealed nearly a year ago at Sony’s big PlayStation 5 showcase. We’ve not heard much on it since, though we do expect it to arrive in the second half of this year for PlayStation 4 and PS5.