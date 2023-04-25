the universe of Horizon it will continue to expand with multiple games to come. Guerrilla Games confirmed that Aloy’s “next adventure” is already in development, while work on a multiplayer spin-off also continues.

Life, and gigantic dinosaur robots in particular, find a way. The subtle confirmation was hinted at as part of an internal shakeup at PlayStation which will see former Guerrilla studio co-head Angie Smets promoted as Head of Development Strategy at playstation studios.

Founder of the studio more than two decades ago, Smets will be succeeded by Hella Schmidt, previously a managing director at consulting firm Accenture. “We have full confidence in our new leadership as they lead Guerrilla into a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy’s upcoming adventure and our exciting online project,” the studio wrote in its announcement.

Unlike the restart of god of war 2018, which Sony Santa Monica decided to turn into a two-game series instead of a trilogy, the Horizon Forbidden West from last year ended on a cliffhanger. Everything was pointing to a final showdown in a third game, though it was unclear whether or not that was the studio’s next priority. Guerrilla has now shown that a sequel could come sooner rather than later as it continues to invest in the universe of Horizon.

The DLC Forbidden West: Burning Shoresarrived on April 19, and a spin-off of PSVR2 Call of the Mountain it launched in February. Footage of an early build of the upcoming multiplayer online game by Horizon.

Sony has yet to share sales figures for Forbidden WestUnlike God of War Ragnarok, which sold more than 11 million copies in just its first few months. But the maker of PS5 he apparently remains fully committed to the franchise, having now promoted not one but two of Guerrilla’s directors to his senior ranks.

Previously, he had Herman Hulst become the head of playstation studios in 2019, two years after the debut of the first game of Horizon. Given the ongoing acquisition spree of sonywhat do I buy Firewalk Studios last week, and its new live service games initiative, there are more studios and projects than ever for you to manage. Aloy’s next game will be one of them, although who knows when it will finally arrive.

