We are just a few weeks away from the arrival of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition to PC. In this way, today the technical specifications of this delivery have been shared. Considering that we are talking about an enormous number of combinations here, The developers have done everything possible to offer the best possible experience.

Currently, a game on PC no longer only has to consider current models, but old graphics cards, little RAM, old processors, and much more have to be taken into account. As if that were not enough, hardware like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally from Asus add to developers' concerns. Fortunately, Nixxes Software, the people in charge of this port, They have taken this and more into consideration. This is what Julian Huijbregts, online community specialist for Nixxes Software, commented on the matter:

“To ensure the game runs on a wide variety of PC hardware, including portable gaming devices, we have included graphics presets ranging from very low to very high. This allows gamers with the latest hardware to upgrade their systems while still providing a great experience on less powerful PCs. Below you will find an overview of the specifications we recommend for a variety of presets available in the game. If you prefer to modify the settings and images to your liking, you will find many options in the launcher and in-game menus. In addition to individual quality settings for textures, level of detail, shadows, water, terrain, and more, you can use sliders to adjust field of view and visual effects like motion blur and film grain. You will also find options to adjust full screen effects such as radial blur, lens flare, bloom and vignette to taste.”

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition The PC will have support for scaling and fps generation using NVIDIA DLSS 3. There is also support for AMD FSR and Intel XeSS. For gamers with high-end hardware and extra space, NVIDIA DLAA is also available for image enhancement. The game takes advantage of DirectStorage for fast loading times on PC.

We remind you that Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition It will be available on PC on March 21, 2024. On related topics, you can learn more about this title here. Likewise, it seems like the announcement of the Horizon MMO could happen at any time.

Editor's Note:

The original release of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC it had a series of technical problems that, fortunately, were eventually fixed. In this way, it seems that PlayStation wants to avoid history repeating itself with the sequel. The interesting thing is that portable consoles are already being taken into account from day one.

Via: PlayStation