Epiphany to say the least mind-boggling for all those who are anxiously awaiting the new Horizon Forbidden West, with a trailer that illustrates in just over two minutes what the tribes present in the game will be, but also small hints of the plot that concern them.

After a brief description of two of the tribes already known in the first Horizon, we then get to know three other communities, as different from each other as the territories they populate and their customs are.

Ben McCaw, Narrative Director of Guerrilla Games, he decided to give us some little explanation through the PlayStation Blog:

The new chapter of Aloy’s story begins on February 18th, and will cross the barrier that marks the frontier of the Forbidden West. In this place you will meet particular tribes, both strange and very familiar. This starting from the nearest settlements of the already known Carja and Oseram, up to the ruined plains of the Utaru in Plainsong, up to the lands of the Tenakth, clans forged in the battles. Awaiting our Aloy are new alliances and deadly enemies.

Aloy will encounter tribes both strange and familiar in Horizon Forbidden West. A new video showcases their lands, costumes, and more: https://t.co/MPwx7kY4sx pic.twitter.com/TPTrEiVkVl – PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 6, 2022

The same narrative director later invites us to take a closer look at these lands, at these distinctly folkloric shades, but without clearly expecting to discover their secrets … because for that we will have to wait to explore their lands ourselves, in our own journey of revelation and salvation.

Reminding you that Horizon Forbidden West is scheduled for February 18, 2022 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, we invite you to discover something more about the game in our dedicated special, and of course savoring everything we talked about in advance with the trailer that we have proposed at the bottom of the news.

