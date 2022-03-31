The Guerrilla game for PlayStation has suffered from some problems since its launch in February.

There is no doubt that Horizon: Forbidden West is one of the stars of the year, especially for owners of a PlayStation console. The game of Warfare for PS4 and PS5 it has been very popular on a general level, but the development team is still working on updates aimed at solving various errors that occur during the games.

The most recent patch is 1.09, and is now available for both previous generation and new consoles. In the patch notes we can read in depth what adjustments have been carried out, but in 3DJuegos we are going to summarize the novelties that have most caught our attention, such as the fact that reduced load times in both systems.

Still working on issues with brightnessThe unexpected closures of the application should also be minor, and there are small tweaks at a general level that affect the music, the location or the interface. Going further into the matter, they have been corrected bugs in main and secondary missionssomething highly requested by some users who have seen how their progress has been affected by not being able to continue.

There are improvements in certain activities corresponding to the open world, but the graphics problems They continue to be the point of conflict that most attracts attention. In Guerrilla they assure that they continue working to reduce the problem with the inconsistency of the brightness on occasions, and they have already carried out small adjustments in this direction. The issue affects wildlife and various in-game objects that give an impression that is too shiny, far from what they are intended to represent.

It should be noted that it has been resolved problem that prevented 100% completion of the gameso those who have parked progress due to encountering this conflict will be able to continue on their way in what is one of the best-rated games of all 2022. If you want to know what we thought, perhaps the analysis of Horizon: Forbidden West that we carry out at the time I manage to get you out of doubts.

More about: Horizon Forbidden West, Guerrilla, PlayStation, Patch, Update, Bugs, PS4 and PS5.