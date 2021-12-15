Guerrilla Games shares new material on their next game and guarantees an experience to match the old console.

Since its announcement at the PS5 launch event in 2020, Guerrilla Games has wanted to bet on PlayStation 5 to present the different novelties of Horizon: Forbidden West. But the video game will also arrive at launch on PS4, in a version that will live up to the enormous ambition of its authors.

Forbidden West looks and plays stunningly on PlayStation 4Guerrilla GamesOr at least that is what the Dutch team has wanted to guarantee in networks, through a post Accompanied by four images captured on Sony’s old cycle console. “So far, we’ve left you a lot of images from Horizon: Forbidden West on PS5, but the game has too looks and plays stunningly on PlayStation 4“, expose those also responsible for the Killzone saga on Twitter.

At the moment we will have to wait to know the most exact details about the performance of the video game on the previous PlayStation hardware.

Horizon: Forbidden West will be available for PS5 and PS4 this 18th of February, guaranteeing a new journey with Aloy through the dangerous and fantastic lands of the Forbidden West, in which new and mysterious threats await, including confrontations with larger and more imposing machines. You can discover more about the adventure through a special with six amazing details from its first gameplay.

This video game will not be the only one for PS5 to land on PS4 soon, the premiere of God of War: Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7 is also confirmed.

More about: Horizon: Forbidden West, Horizon and Guerrilla Games.