ElAnalistaDeBits published his video comparison between versions PC and PS5 Of Horizon Forbidden Westconfirming what has already been reported by Digital Foundry and underlining in the face to face the surprising closeness between the Sony console and the Windows platform.

As we said in the review of Horizon Forbidden West for PC, the Steam edition uses the same presets as resolution mode on PlayStation 5only varying the quality of the textures and the related filter: an extraordinary achievement, if we consider the price difference between the two machines.

Basically, the real difference on a visual level lies in the ability of certain configurations to run the experience at 60 fps and above while maintaining maximum detailspossibly also exploiting the fundamental contribution of the supported upscaling technologies to achieve this objective.