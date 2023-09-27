He was the well-known leaker billbil-kun to first report the arrival of Horizon Forbidden West on PC with the Complete Editon, and he also relaunched the post in which the date appeared on the Japanese retailer’s website was mentioned.

There exit date Of Horizon Forbidden West on PC was revealed by the Japanese retailer Neowing: according to this information, the Guerrilla Games title will be available on the Windows platform starting from October 6th.

A surprise launch?

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, an image of the expansion

Given the timing, there is the possibility that Sony wants to opt for a surprise launch. Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition for PS5 should therefore be released on October 6, 2023, which doesn’t leave Sony much time for a grand announcement, but this could also happen through a simple press release via the company’s official blog or social media, as also happened in the past.

This would be an initiative similar to those already carried out by PlayStation for other first party titles, such as the first chapter of the series itself, which after the release of maxi-expansion Frozen Wilds saw a new edition of the game complete with all the contents, therefore with a maneuver completely corresponding to the one that should also characterize Forbidden West after the launch of the expansion The Burning Shores.

At the moment there are no further descriptions on the product, but the package should contain all the elements of the original Horizon Forbidden West plus the expansion The Burning Shores, along with some digital bonuses as a soundtrack, digital art book and even a digital comic about the story of the game.