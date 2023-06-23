A little over three months after the death of Lance Reddick, an actor who appeared in John Wick, in the Destiny series and also in Horizon in the role of Sylens, Guerrilla has decided to pay tribute to him directly in his latest title.

Following one of the latest Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores updates, some users they started reporting the presence of a hidden memorial dedicated to the actor.

If you wish see with your own eyes this tribute, you can find it at the first of the islands that we can visit in the Burning Shores DLC, or where we met the character of Seyka for the first time.

Guerrilla wasn’t the only development house to have paid homage to Lance Reddick in one of his games: the Destiny community also decided to get together, a few days after his death, to remember him as a great companion for videogame adventures.

The character of Sylas is fundamental in the economy of Horizon, having appeared both in Zero Dawn and in the recent chapter Forbidden West. It is feared that the actor’s departure may have influenced the work on Horizon 3where it would play a key role.