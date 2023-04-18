Guerrilla Games today released the patches 1.21 Of Horizon Forbidden Westin view of the imminent launch of the expansion Burning Shoreswhich will be available on PS5 starting tomorrow.

In addition to preparing the game to welcome the DLC, the update introduces some accessibility options unpublished and which will probably be appreciated by the players. In particular, it is now possible to change the size of the subtitles and a function has been added for the automatic collection of materials on the ground.

A mode for sufferers has also been added thalassophobiaor a fear of very deep bodies of water (seas and lakes for example) and of what could be hidden within them, even if it is not clear at the moment what changes it makes to the game.

The list, as shared by Guerrilla Games on Reddit, includes:

Enlarging subtitles

Automatic collection

Color blindness settings

Automatic camera

Assisted mode using Focus

Modalities for thalassophobia

Additional accessibility features (unspecified)

As mentioned, patch 1.21 of Horizon Forbidden West prepares the game files for the Burning Shores expansion, which will be available tomorrow, April 19thexclusively for PS5.