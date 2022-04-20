Despite Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West it has been a success and continues to be. The open world produced by Guerrilla did not disappoint expectations and we are already prepared for the third chapter which will most likely be totally of the new generation.

In the meantime, however, we must continue this and waiting for a possible DLC we focus on the optimization and resolution of some bugs, some that also affected the progress of the main quests. The new patch 1.12 it is made up of a long changelog and affects almost every aspect of the title.

For example, we find some technical implementations such as the lighting system and facial animations and not during the cutscenes, as well as some audio optimizations. As mentioned, some bugs that did not allow the correct progress of the quests are also solved, so much so as to force players to restart the game, as well as refinements to the artificial intelligence of some machines. You can see the full changelong from the link below.

