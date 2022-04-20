Guerrilla Games released the Patch 1.12 from Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 and PS4. The update addresses issues with mission progression, application crashes, and more.

You can read the complete official notes of the 1.12 update of Horizon Forbidden West (unfortunately at the moment only in English) from the post published by Guerrilla Games on Reddit, at this address.

As we can see, a large number of bugs have been fixed that blocked the progress in main and side queststhus asking the user to restart the game or in the worst cases even irremediably compromising the game.

Horizon Forbidden West

Various issues related to the game world and side activities have also been fixed, the AI ​​of some more robust and larger machines has been changed that will now be more aggressive if they lose more than 35% of health in one hit and fixed a bug in causing companions to occasionally go into a daze on quests after taking a hit.

Also fixed issues causing crashes, incorrect animations for Aloy and much more. There are also improvements to the lighting system, audio, body and facial animations in the cinematic sequences and to localization and subtitles in various languages.

Therefore, the post launch support for Horizon: Forbidden West continues, but the guys at Guerrilla Games are already thinking about the future of the series and apparently they intend to make a sequel to Aloy’s adventures.