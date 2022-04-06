Guerrila Games has announced the patch 1.11 of Horizon Forbidden West, which brings some news to the title released exclusively on the two Sony platforms: PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

The new update removes one of the problems with the game’s legendary gear. Indeed, patch 1.11 makes weapons available in Horizon Forbidden West more balancedbut also improves the progression of the main and secondary missions, in order to make the game experience more and more pleasant.

But Guerrilla Games does not forget the marine world of the game it created, in fact, the new update also goes to make it fix the dynamic resolution and visual quality of underwater moments with Aloy.

Content creators, please note we are aware of streams being interrupted when playing on 1080p and 60fps, after saving at campfires. To avoid this from happening, it’s advised to select a lower broadcast quality or lower framerate, for example, 1080p and 30fps, or 720p and 60fps. – Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) April 6, 2022

Despite all this good news, there is a huge hitch, which was announced through theofficial Twitter account from developers: the update that just came out is causing problems for content creators and streamers. Indeed, some resolutions may cause problemsbut the developers immediately gave a solution: lower the resolution of the video or stream.

Here the official statement: “Content creator, please know that we are aware of interrupted streams when playing at 1080p and 60fps, after saving at bonfires. To prevent this from happening, it is advisable to select a lower quality or framerate, for example, 1080p and 30fps or 720p and 60fps“.

We do not know if this problem concerns those who use the streaming system inside the console or who they prefer acquisition cards, such as the Elgato ones, which capture what you are doing on the screen and allow streaming. But in case you run into this problem, you already know how to solve it, at least until a new patch arrives on the system for this small glitch.

After all, patch 1.11 seems to propose a lot of changeswe just have to download the update and return to experience the adventure in the Forbidden West, which we can tell you in our review.