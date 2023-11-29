Aloy’s Forestthe environmental initiative launched on the occasion of the launch of Horizon Forbidden Westhas borne fruit, with over 600,000 trees planted worldwide and approximately 1,800 acres of native lands and wildlife habitat have been restored.
Announced shortly before the game’s launch, the initiative saw Sony involved in various reforestation projects in collaboration with various partners such as UNEP. Specifically, the Japanese company had made a commitment to Plant a tree for each “Fear Achieved” trophy earned by players by March 25, 2022.
To celebrate the milestone, a film has been released showing the progress made with these environmental projects, which you can view below.
The Play4Forests program
Horizon Forbidden West is just one of many environmental activities Play4Foreststhe initiative launched by the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) as part of the Playing for the Planate Alliance which involves some of the largest players in the gaming industry to raise awareness among players of the importance of preserving and restoring forests.
UNEP’s initial goal was to plant 1 million trees in 2022 thanks to the support of large videogame companies, but as we can see in the video the result exceeded all expectations, given that in total it reached 2.5 million trees.
