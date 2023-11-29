Aloy’s Forestthe environmental initiative launched on the occasion of the launch of Horizon Forbidden Westhas borne fruit, with over 600,000 trees planted worldwide and approximately 1,800 acres of native lands and wildlife habitat have been restored.

Announced shortly before the game’s launch, the initiative saw Sony involved in various reforestation projects in collaboration with various partners such as UNEP. Specifically, the Japanese company had made a commitment to Plant a tree for each “Fear Achieved” trophy earned by players by March 25, 2022.

To celebrate the milestone, a film has been released showing the progress made with these environmental projects, which you can view below.